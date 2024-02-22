Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

NYSE CRI opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,782,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

