Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 10,312 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.22. 371,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.41. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $344.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

