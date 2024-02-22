Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,623 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 874,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,931. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $90.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

