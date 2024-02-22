Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 35,171 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 202,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 181,239 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 167,667 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,331,000.

SPTM stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.96. 230,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

