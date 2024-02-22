Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 0.7% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI traded up $13.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $658.66. The stock had a trading volume of 149,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $597.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $673.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.