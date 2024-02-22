Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,430,000 after buying an additional 313,639 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 464,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,562,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,927,000 after purchasing an additional 104,135 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 582,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after buying an additional 68,154 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.75. 611,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

