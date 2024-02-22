Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,426 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,682 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,800,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 113,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 100,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 6,765,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,783,820. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

