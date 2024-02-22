Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $16.23 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 120.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,639 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 425.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 510,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 772,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $71.35. 1,282,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,853. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

