Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 552,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 391,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,022,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,845,000 after buying an additional 27,602 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,502. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average of $137.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

