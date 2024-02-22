Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $251.11. The company has a market cap of $353.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

