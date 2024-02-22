Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 64,391 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,391 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,514. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

