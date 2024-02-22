Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 726 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in CME Group by 104.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 544.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in CME Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.59. The stock had a trading volume of 587,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,853. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.47.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

