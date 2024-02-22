CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $90.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

