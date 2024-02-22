CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 449 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA opened at $169.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $175.34.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

