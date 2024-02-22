CenterBook Partners LP Has $513,000 Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,812 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

SBS opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.