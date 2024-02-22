CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $720,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
Universal Display Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $183.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.80. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $194.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
