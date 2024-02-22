CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $720,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $183.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.80. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $194.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

