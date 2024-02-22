CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 542,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

