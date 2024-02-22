CenterBook Partners LP Sells 6,961 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI stock opened at $119.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

