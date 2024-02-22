Centerra Gold (CGAU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,870 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth $12,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $9,363,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7,685.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,439,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 1,421,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

