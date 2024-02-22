Centerspace (CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on April 8th

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Centerspace has increased its dividend payment by an average of 61.0% annually over the last three years. Centerspace has a payout ratio of -1,946.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Centerspace to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSR stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,059. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $868.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 20.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSR

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.