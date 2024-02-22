Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Centerspace has raised its dividend by an average of 61.0% annually over the last three years. Centerspace has a dividend payout ratio of -1,946.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Centerspace to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Price Performance

NYSE CSR opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centerspace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Centerspace during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.