Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 70,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 67,883 shares.The stock last traded at $55.64 and had previously closed at $56.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $868.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

