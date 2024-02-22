Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89, RTT News reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $83.85 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,720,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,331,000 after purchasing an additional 802,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,502,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,463 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

