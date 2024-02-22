Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $3,838,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,809,000 after buying an additional 334,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

