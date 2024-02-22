Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

NYSE CPK traded down $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $101.46. 59,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.41. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.