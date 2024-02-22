CHI Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Free Report) by 1,529.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,315,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,559,916 shares during the quarter. Orchard Therapeutics accounts for about 28.5% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned 54.20% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $95,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 333.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $110,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 248,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 129,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 372,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $380.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.55.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency.

