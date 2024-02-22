CHI Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Ikena Oncology makes up about 2.8% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Ikena Oncology worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IKNA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, January 19th.

IKNA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,728. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

