Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the third quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

