ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Issues Earnings Results

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

IMOS stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 68,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

