Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30 to $6.60 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.0 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $136.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.92.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.