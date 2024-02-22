Chorus Aviation (CHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$469.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.73.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

