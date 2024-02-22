Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Chubb

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $251.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $253.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.36.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.