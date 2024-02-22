Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHDN opened at $117.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

