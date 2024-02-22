CI Investments Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $110.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

