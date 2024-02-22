CI Investments Inc. Has $797,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

