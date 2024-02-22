CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after buying an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,047,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,748,000 after acquiring an additional 784,549 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

