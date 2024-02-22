CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $356.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.79 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

