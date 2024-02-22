CI Investments Inc. Sells 126,395 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,395 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $141.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $227.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Dollar General



Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

