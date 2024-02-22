Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Cirrus Logic worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

