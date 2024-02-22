Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 49 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $256.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $264.03. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

