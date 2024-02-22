Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $355,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,599 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $127.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

