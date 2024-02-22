Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $284.93 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $286.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.52 and a 200-day moving average of $230.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

