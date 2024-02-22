Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,106 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

