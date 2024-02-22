Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 217 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 507,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after purchasing an additional 188,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $135.28 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average is $127.52. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

