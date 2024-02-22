Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 4,461 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,004,000 after buying an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $190.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average is $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.