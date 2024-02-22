Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 9,998 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $430.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.