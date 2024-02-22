Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $200.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $178.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1 %

CLH stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.24. 302,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $125.57 and a 1 year high of $189.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 988.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,963,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after buying an additional 270,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,440,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.