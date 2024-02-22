Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 100,396 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,396 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $85,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $254,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,937 in the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

