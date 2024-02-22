Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 29,907 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $114,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,169,000 after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

