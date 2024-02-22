Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of MercadoLibre worth $145,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,737.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,800.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,667.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,465.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

